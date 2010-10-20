GMA Network buys Viz Ardome MAM

Philippines broadcaster GMA Network has purchased a Vizrt Viz Ardome MAM system in a $1.5 million deal. The GMA Network broadcasts news, entertainment and public affairs programming to more than 12 million households across the Philippines and Southeast Asia from its facility in Quezon City in Manila.

With the recent purchase of Viz Ardome, GMA Network intends to migrate to a tapeless, file-based workflow. Ardome will be integrated with multiple Apple Final Cut Pro editing seats and the Harris D-Series broadcast automation system currently in use at its network operations center.