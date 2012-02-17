Globecast distributes Russian international channel

The Russian language family entertainment channel CTC Media will be distributed to more than 120 million television households across Western and Eastern Europe as well as the Middle East, North Africa and Central Asia following a deal with satellite service provider Globecast. The company will have its international network — CTC International — made available on the Hot Bird 8 satellite.

The channel’s expansion follows agreements with new platforms and territories, also expanding the existing circle of partners in areas where it is already present.