GlobeCast and FRANCE 24 lead HbbTV Trial

France Telecom broadcast technology company GlobeCast and TV channel FRANCE 24 will launch a Hybrid Broadband Broadcast Television (HbbTV) trial in early 2012 with the support of Orange and SES. The service, to be offered to satellite viewers of FRANCE 24, initially in Western Europe, will add interactivity to satellite TV programming by harnessing connected TVs.

Throughout 2012, participating satellite TV viewers will use their connected televisions to interact with FRANCE 24's linear and non-linear programming via their broadband connection. No additional equipment or hardware will be required, and this will demonstrate HbbTV's ability to enhance the viewing experience for satellite TV users.

GlobeCast says it will use its broadcast experience and knowledge of connected television to lead this trial, while providing provide ground services and uplink from its Paris technical operations center. The satellite feed will be delivered via one of the ASTRA satellites at 19.2ºE — SES' leading orbital position in Western Europe.

Then, as a leading Internet Service Provider, Orange, also a France Telecom company, will assist content providers in delivering via HbbTV. The trial will be conducted within Orange’s Smart Networks program.

HbbTV is an industry standard led by France and Germany, with growing uptake around Europe.