German Federal Press Office deploys Dimetis BOSS STREAM Recorder

The German Federal Press Office has deployed the Dimetis BOSS STREAM Recorder for the documentation of regular news, political magazines and other politically relevant television programs.

Broadcast signals can be recorded continuously and retrieved on demand as ASI/IP stream, data or DVD. ETSI TR 101 290-Analysis and MHP Carousel-Decoding are available as an option. Recorded streams can be saved as a file, burnt to DVD or transcoded to H.264 or WMV formats. Disk space (currently 40TB/30 days) and range of application are fully scalable.

The BOSS STREAM Recorder allows playback of multi-program or single-program streams.