German broadcaster adds LDK 8300 Live Super SloMo camera for ski championships

In February, German broadcaster ZDF provided the host broadcast facilities for the 2011 World Ski Championships in Garmisch-Partenkirchen.

Before the event, it added a new Grass Valley LDK 8300 Live Super SloMo camera paired with a K2 Dyno replay system. ZDF also bought two new Grass Valley LDK 8000 Elite wireless cameras systems to add to its outside broadcast inventory.

The Grass Valley LDK 8300 Live Super SloMo camera produces full-resolution HD images at 1X, 2X, or 3X normal frame rates. A server captures this high-speed output and replays it at standard frame rates, slowing the action by up to three times, smoothly and without compromising image quality. The LDK 8300 also has a standard frame rate output so it can be used as one of the main standard-speed cameras.

The dockable concept of the LDK 8000 Elite HD camera means the wireless adapter directly replaces the triax or fiber adapter, ensuring that the camera keeps its balanced ergonomics for shoulder operation and that the look and feel is identical to a cabled version.

This is particularly important when the operator needs to get into the action, getting close-up reaction shots from ski racers as they skid to a stop at the bottom of the course. The common front end of the wireless LDK 8000 Elite, cabled LDK 8000 Elite, and Super SloMo LDK 8300 cameras means that their pictures match perfectly, ensuring that the director can intercut between any sources on a live broadcast without disconcerting jumps in image quality.

As part of its K2 Dyno Replay System, ZDF selected the Grass Valley K2 Summit media server to be used with the K2 Dyno Replay Controller, which provides an intuitive way for operators to identify and cue clips to be replayed, and to control the speed of playback for maximum impact onscreen.

The K2 Dyno Replay System can provide replay capability for one or two 3X Super SloMo cameras. It also can be configured for use with up to six standard-speed cameras or three pairs of 3-D camera rigs. This versatility is made possible by the ChannelFlex capability of Grass Valley K2 Summit and K2 Solo servers. ChannelFlex allows a single server channel to handle multiple HD video streams simultaneously.