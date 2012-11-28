Georgia Broadcasters Form TV Hall of Fame

ST. MARYS, GA. -- The Georgia Radio Hall of Fame has announced the formation of the Georgia Television Hall of Fame, a subsidiary of the non-profit organization founded in 2007. Executive Director John Long named 2011 Career Achievement inductee Richard Warner the new organization's president.



Warner is founder and CEO of What's Up Interactive , an Atlanta based web and video marketing firm whose clients include AT&T, the Georgia Lottery, the Georgia Aquarium, the Coca-Cola Company and Holiday Inn. He is seen frequently as a business commentator on Fox5 WAGA.



He spent 30 years as a host and managing editor interviewing CEOs on "Georgia's Business" on the state's PBS network, as well as 20 years as a commentator on Atlanta's WXIA and WAGA TV. His daily radio commentaries were syndicated on more than 200 stations nationwide.



Richard has also moderated and hosted events for more than 50 organizations including AT&T, Turner Broadcasting, Home Depot and the Metro Atlanta Chamber of Commerce.



He serves on the board of the Henry W. Grady School of Journalism at the University of Georgia and on the Georgia Film and Video Commission. In the coming months, the organization's website will be launched containing membership, nomination, voting, and induction information.

