Genachowski’s Senior Counsel, Legal Advisor Exiting FCC



WASHINGTON: FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski is losing a senior staffer, Amy Levine. His senior counsel and legal advisor is leaving both the commission and the D.C. area.



Charles Mathias, associate bureau chief in the Wireless Telecommunications Bureau, is taking up Levine’s duties and becoming acting legal advisor to the chairman on an interim basis.



Levine had responsibility for the Wireless Telecommunications Bureau, Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau and the Office of Engineering and Technology. Her work has included supervising the agency’s spectrum policy and providing technical advice to Congress, managing wireless transaction reviews and promoting the creation of a broadband network. Levine was previously principal communications policy advisor to Rep. Rick Boucher, D-Va., former chairman of the Subcommittee on Communications, Technology and the Internet, and had a similar position with Rep. John Dingell, D-Mich., former chairman of the House Energy and Commerce Committee.



Mathias has led various Wireless Bureau initiatives in spectrum management, technology and innovation. Previously, he was senior legal advisor to former FCC Commissioner Meredith Attwell Baker, responsible for wireless, international, satellite and public safety issues. Before that, Mathias had a variety of roles in the Wireless Bureau and was acting public safety and international advisor to former FCC Chairman Kevin Martin.



FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski made the announcement late Wednesday.



-- Radio World





