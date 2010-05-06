Genachowski forms task force to advance, execute spectrum agenda

The Federal Communications Commission last week formed a cross-agency working group charged with moving forward the agency’s spectrum agenda and executing the spectrum recommendations of the FCC’s National Broadband Plan, a key portion of which is freeing 120MHz of DTV spectrum for future wireless broadband Internet service.

On April 26, FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski appointed Julius Knapp, chief of the Office of Engineering Technology, and Ruth Milkman, chief of the Wireless Telecommunications Bureau, to co-chair the Spectrum Task Force.

“The FCC’s National Broadband Plan lays out a comprehensive roadmap for promoting greater spectrum efficiency and flexibility, and ensuring sufficient spectrum for broadband. The Spectrum Task Force will keep us on this charted course,” Genachowski said in a press statement announcing the formation of the task force.

The Task Force will include the chiefs of the Enforcement, International, Media and Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureaus, as well as the Chief of the Office of Strategic Planning and Policy Analysis.