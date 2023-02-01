Gcore Launches Simplified Billing for Its Video Streaming Platform

LUXEMBOURG, —The cloud and edge solution provider Gcore has introduced new per-minute billing for its Streaming Platform.

The simplified plans, which starts from $0.001 per minute, is designed to help startups and small businesses deliver streaming services to end users with more predictable costs, and high quality performance.

"The Gcore Streaming Platform offers free transcoding and a video streaming price as low as $0.001 per minute,” said Alexey Petrovskih, head of Gcore's Streaming Platform. “This is possible thanks to several Gcore capabilities: first, we have our own infrastructure, including storage for video hosting and a CDN with over 150 points of presence; second, Gcore has its own transcoding technology, which means that, unlike competitors, we don't have to pay for third-party services."

The simplified billing supports video streaming for up to 100 million viewers, with Gcore's Streaming Platform managing all technical aspects, including upload, recording, storage, delivery via CDN and playback.

The platform also low-latency streaming, live broadcasting of vertical and horizontal videos worldwide and offers adaptive bitrate, which means that even viewers with unstable internet connections can enjoy streaming broadcasts.