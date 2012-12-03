FutureVideo introduces V-Station HD multitrack DVR
FutureVideo Products has announced it will launch the V-Station HD multicamera video project recording system in the fourth quarter of 2012.
The V-Station HD simultaneously records up to 160 hours of full HD 1080p at 60fps from four independent HD cameras with eight audio tracks. The project-based turnkey workstation features intelligent project organization and management; automatic clip classification; fast clip search and review; synchronized playback, logging and editing; file-based workflow; and extensive backup and recovery in a single package.
When a V-Station HD-recorded project is completed, operators can keep footage in the V-Station HD unit for analysis, output a rough cut or output a shot/content list and an edit decision list (EDL file) to a nonlinear editing (NLE) system.
The V-Station HD four-track DVR unit’s 2TB storage disk holds up to 160 hours of full HD video when using all four cameras. All clips reside on a single disk, eliminating the hassle of switching between multiple removable media. There are four HDMI inputs for each camera source and three outputs for program, preview and control monitors.
