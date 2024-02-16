Future Launches Best of Show Awards​ for 2024 NAB Show

Future has launched the Best of Show Awards for the 2024 NAB Show , now celebrating its 11th anniversary. The prestigious annual awards recognize outstanding products and solutions in the M&E tech sector shown at the NAB Show.

The awards, from industry leading brands of Future plc, provide a great opportunity for companies to stand out at one the most attended shows in the industry. There are a range of benefits, from fully-licensed winner's badges to physical trophies for display, a suite of winner's marketing assets to editorial coverage from our brands, including TV Tech, Radio World, Sound & Video Contractor, Next TV, Mix, TVBEurope and Broadcasting+Cable.

“Now entering its second decade, the Best of Show awards have given TV Tech and our sister brands the opportunity to honor those NAB Show exhibitors who have demonstrated the innovation and technical excellence so deserving of this award,” said TV Tech Editor in Chief Tom Butts. "We can't wait to see what's new on the show floor this year."

The Best of Show awards are chosen from companies that exhibit at the NAB Show in April and that submit nominations (nominees pay a fee to enter). All nominees and winners will be featured in a post-convention Program Guide distributed to our readers. (Here’s a look at l ast year’s guide )