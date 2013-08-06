Fujinon PL 85-300mm receives honor

FUJIFILM has received a 2013 Cine Gear Expo Technical Award for its PL 85-300mm (model ZK3.5x85) Cabrio lens.

Selected at the show by a panel of industry experts, the lens was recognized as the best new product in the camera technology category.

Introduced late last year, the Fujinon PL 85-300 zoom lens was designed using the latest optical simulation technology, offering exceptional optical performance in both the center of the image and in the corners of the frame. The PL 85-300’s longer lens makes it well-suited for professional cinematographers and videographers. The PL 85-300 offers a focal length of 85mm-220mm at T2.9 and 300mm at T4.0, with 200-degree focus rotation.

The lens features a detachable servo drive unit, making it well-suited for use as a standard PL lens or as an ENG-style lens. The digital servo’s 16-bit encoding assures operators that all lens data output is extremely accurate.