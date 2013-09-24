Fujinon Introduces 55X Zoom Lens

WAYNE, N.J. — Fujifilm North America Corporation Optical Devices Division has debuted the Fujinon XA55x9.5 HDTV telephoto box-style lens. The new XA55x9.5 lens is designed for large venues that require tight shots from long distances.



Like the XA50x9.5, this lens is available with a built-in lens support bracket for mounting on an ENG-style camera.



Optical image stabilization is also standard built.



This lens has a focal length from 9.5 to 525mm (or 19.0 to 1050mm with a 2x extender). In addition, its 16-bit encoder outputs zoom, focus position and other lens data to combine CGI seamlessly with live images.



The lens also provides practical features, including proprietary Digital Quick Zoom and a detachable DigiPower servo drive for remote control of zoom, focus and iris with 130-bit accuracy. Fujinon combines optical simulation technology with fast T-stops, quality coatings, exact color reproduction, flare rejection and transparency.