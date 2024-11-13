Fujifilm Previews First Digital Filmmaking Camera at Inter BEE 2024
Fujifilm GFX Eterna relies on the large-format GFX 102MP CMOS II HS sensor
VALHALLA, N.Y.—Fujifilm is developing Fujifilm GFX Eterna, its first digital filmmaking camera, with a planned release next year.
The camera will use the large-format GFX 102MP CMOS II HS sensor. It is about 1.7 times larger than a 35-millimeter full-frame sensor in combination with the X-Processor 5 high-speed image processing engine. It features a native G mount with a removable PL adapter, Fujifilm said.
The sensor-processing engine paring will enable filmmakers to recreate rich, true-to-life visuals with enhanced postproduction flexibility, it said.
The company will showcase the GFX Eterna at a media event during Inter BEE 2024 at the Makuhari Messe Convention Center in Chiba City, Japan.
Fujifilm introduced the GFX System of mirrorless digital cameras in 2017 and has added a series of improvements, including video capabilities. With GFX Eterrna, the company is combining its filmmaking experience and experience as a premiere source of lenses under the Fujinon brand with the advanced technology of its GFX System cameras, it said.
Fujifilm is also developing a GF power zoom lens with a planned focal length of 32-90 millimeters, it said.
In preparation for the launch of the GFX Eterna, Fujifilm said it will conduct rigorous field tests.
More information is available on the company’s website.
Phil Kurz is a contributing editor to TV Tech. He has written about TV and video technology for more than 30 years and served as editor of three leading industry magazines. He earned a Bachelor of Journalism and a Master’s Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Journalism.