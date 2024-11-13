Fujifilm Previews First Digital Filmmaking Camera at Inter BEE 2024

VALHALLA, N.Y.—Fujifilm is developing Fujifilm GFX Eterna, its first digital filmmaking camera, with a planned release next year.

The camera will use the large-format GFX 102MP CMOS II HS sensor. It is about 1.7 times larger than a 35-millimeter full-frame sensor in combination with the X-Processor 5 high-speed image processing engine. It features a native G mount with a removable PL adapter, Fujifilm said.

The sensor-processing engine paring will enable filmmakers to recreate rich, true-to-life visuals with enhanced postproduction flexibility, it said.

The company will showcase the GFX Eterna at a media event during Inter BEE 2024 at the Makuhari Messe Convention Center in Chiba City, Japan.

Fujifilm introduced the GFX System of mirrorless digital cameras in 2017 and has added a series of improvements, including video capabilities. With GFX Eterrna, the company is combining its filmmaking experience and experience as a premiere source of lenses under the Fujinon brand with the advanced technology of its GFX System cameras, it said.

Fujifilm is also developing a GF power zoom lens with a planned focal length of 32-90 millimeters, it said.

In preparation for the launch of the GFX Eterna, Fujifilm said it will conduct rigorous field tests.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

More information is available on the company’s website.