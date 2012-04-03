FUJIFILM Optical Devices Division to highlight new compact HD lenses at NAB Show

The FUJIFILM Optical Devices Division will make the U.S. debut of two compact HD lenses, the HA19x7.4BERM/BERD 2/3in Premier Series HD ENG/EFP production lens and the XA19x7.4BESM-D8 compact, HDTV studio and field box-style lens at the 2012 NAB Show.

The two lenses, both with 19x zoom ratios, feature three floating zoom groups and aspherics. They also feature the latest EBC coating, resulting in richer colors and improved blue response and transmittance.

The XA19x mini-box lens offers automatic compensation of focus breathing. This mechanism synchronizes the zoom movement to the focus movement, enabling the image size to remain constant when focusing.

Weighing only 7.27lbs, the HA19x7.4BERM/BERD 2/3in lens is well suited for the rigors of high-end ENG/EFP HDTV production, including entertainment, news, sports and documentaries. A new ergonomic grip reduces operator fatigue, and the lens can be ordered with manual or servo focus and zoom.

