Fujifilm opens new sales and service center in Mesquite

Fujifilm’s optical devices division has relocated its Dallas-area sales and service center to a new, larger facility in Mesquite, TX. The new facility is now operational. All service and support provided by the former location remain the same.

The new address is: 18601 LBJ Freeway, Suite 100, Mesquite, TX, 75150. The phone and fax numbers are unchanged: Phone: 972-385-8902; Fax: 972-392-3251.

The optical devices division has five service facilities in the United States, including a newly opened Chicago location. Other service facilities are located at the U.S. headquarters in Wayne, NJ; as well as Los Angeles, Atlanta and Dallas.