FUJIFILM Joins Strategic Alliance Program



LAS VEGAS: Following this year’s NAB Show, CAMERON | PACE Group announced their Strategic Alliance Program has a new member in FUJIFILM’s Optical Devices Division.



The program, which works to further the science and adoption of 5D technology, will benefit greatly from FUJIFILM’s lens technology. 5D is the technology for simultaneously creating and outputting 2D and 3D content.



"We're honored to be able to take the important next steps along our path to evolve production from 2D to 5D in lockstep with such an accomplished and respected lens manufacturer," said Vince Pace, co-founder of the CAMERON | PACE Group, in a press release. "Together with FUJIFILM, we'll be able to further elevate entertainment forever through tools and processes capable of yielding multiple deliverables."



5D is being pitched as an efficient production model, able to work in multiple formats without disrupting current workflows, all while creating new revenue streams.



CAMERON | PACE was able to show off 5D at this year’s Masters Golf Tournament, using FUJIFILM lenses. They were reportedly able to create 2D and 3D versions of the sporting event “without the need for creative or budgetary compromises by the team behind this production.”





