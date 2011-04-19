Fuji Declares Lens Production Back to Normal



Fujifilm North America has issued a statement saying that the company’s production of camera lenses is now back to pre-earthquake levels. Fujifilm’s Saitama City, Japan lens factory is located less than 200 miles from the hard-hit city of Sendai, and sustained only slight damage during the March 11 temblor and tsunami that devastated portions of that country.



“We would like to thank our customers and industry friends for inquiring into the well being of our employees and our factory,” said Fujifilm North America’s optical devices division director of marketing and product development, Thom Calabro. “We’re extremely grateful that we can now assure everyone that all of our employees and their families are safe, and we are back up to a full production schedule. Deliveries have also thankfully returned to their standard lead time.”



Fujifilm North America also announced the opening of a new U.S. service facility scheduled for April 25. This Chicago area center joins other Fujifilm North America operations in Los Angeles, Atlanta, Dallas, and Wayne N.J.



