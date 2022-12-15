FuboTV Hit with Cyberattack During World Cup Coverage

NEW YORK—A criminal cyberattack interrupted FuboTV’s service on December 14, 2022, the day of the Qatar 2022 semifinal match between France and Morocco, and many FuboTV subs had issues accessing their accounts, the vMVPD reported.

FutoTV said the incident was not related to any bandwidth constraints on Fubo’s part and that they were the target of a criminal cyber attack.

“FuboTV takes this matter very seriously,” the company said in a statement. “Once we detected the attack, we immediately took steps to contain the incident and worked to restore service to all of our users as quickly as possible. Service was fully restored by last evening. We deeply regret the disruption caused by this incident in the meantime.”

FuboTV noted that it had reported the incident to law enforcement and has engaged Mandiant, an industry-leading incident response firm, to assist with its investigation and response to the attack.

“Our primary focus currently is on ensuring that the incident is fully contained and that there is no threat of further disruption for any of our customers,” the company said. “Our investigation is at an early stage, but we are committed to transparency regarding this incident. We will provide an update at an appropriate time when we have more information to share.”