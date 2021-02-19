fuboTV Adds 12 Nexstar-Owned ABC Affiliates as Channel Offerings
New stations cover 12 markets
NEW YORK—fuboTV has expanded its channel offerings, announcing the addition of 12 Nexstar-owned local ABC affiliates that cover 12 different markets.
Here is the breakdown of the new stations and markets they cover:
- WKRN, Nashville, Tenn.
- WVNY, Burlington, Vt.-Plattsburgh, N.Y.
- WTNH, Hartford-New Haven, Conn.
- WHTM, Harrisburg, Pa.
- WRIC, Richmond, Va.
- WTEN, Albany, N.Y.
- WATE, Knoxville, Tenn.
- WSYR, Syracuse, N.Y.
- WGNO, New Orleans
- KTVX, Salt Lake City
- WJHLDT, Tri-Cities (Kingsport), Tenn.
- WOTV, Grand Rapids-Battle Creek, Mich.
fuboTV customers in these markets will now have access to the local news, weather and other ABC programming from these stations.
At the end of 2020, fuboTV, which bills itself primarily as a sports-focused live TV streaming platform, reportedly had 545,000 subscribers.
