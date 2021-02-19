fuboTV Adds 12 Nexstar-Owned ABC Affiliates as Channel Offerings

NEW YORK—fuboTV has expanded its channel offerings, announcing the addition of 12 Nexstar-owned local ABC affiliates that cover 12 different markets.

Here is the breakdown of the new stations and markets they cover:

WKRN, Nashville, Tenn.

WVNY, Burlington, Vt.-Plattsburgh, N.Y.

WTNH, Hartford-New Haven, Conn.

WHTM, Harrisburg, Pa.

WRIC, Richmond, Va.

WTEN, Albany, N.Y.

WATE, Knoxville, Tenn.

WSYR, Syracuse, N.Y.

WGNO, New Orleans

KTVX, Salt Lake City

WJHLDT, Tri-Cities (Kingsport), Tenn.

WOTV, Grand Rapids-Battle Creek, Mich.

fuboTV customers in these markets will now have access to the local news, weather and other ABC programming from these stations.