Fubo Gaming Receives Licenses for Mobile Sports Betting

CHICAGO—Fubo Gaming, a subsidiary of the live TV streaming platform fuboTV Inc., has announced that it has been granted a Management Service Provider Certification from the Arizona Department of Gaming (ADG) that will allow Fubo Gaming to offer mobile event wagering within the state of Arizona through a market access agreement with the Ak-Chin Indian Community.

The Arizona certification is the company’s second state license, following recent approval in Iowa and moves the company closer to the launch of its mobile sportsbook, Fubo Sportsbook, which remains on track to go live in the fourth quarter 2021.

In addition to its licenses and market access agreements in Arizona and Iowa (where it has market access via Casino Queen), Fubo Gaming has also entered into market access agreements in Pennsylvania via The Cordish Companies as well as Indiana and New Jersey via Caesars Entertainment Inc.

Once launched, sports bettors in Arizona will enjoy a new, innovative mobile sportsbook that will enhance their wagering experience through the “Watching Now” feature, an industry-first integration of sports wagering and live streaming with fuboTV, Fubo Gaming reported.

The upcoming Fubo Sportsbook will combine data from both the betting and streaming platforms. “Leveraging fuboTV’s first-party user behavior data to understand consumers’ viewing preferences and recommend relevant bets, the company intends to turn passive viewers into active, engaged participants,” the company said in a news release.

“The license award in Arizona is an important strategic step as we aim to bring our integrated Fubo Sportsbook to the passionate sports fans of Arizona,” said Scott Butera, president, Fubo Gaming. “I’d like to thank our partners at the Ak-Chin Indian Community, who are leaders in the Arizona gaming community, for helping us achieve this milestone today.”

Butera added, “With the forthcoming launch of Fubo Sportsbook, we look forward to providing a seamless user experience that allows fans to wager while they watch their favorite sports. We believe Fubo Sportsbook will add another exciting layer to the sports entertainment experience - one that will bring increased interaction and engagement between sports viewing and betting.”