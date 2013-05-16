Frost & Sullivan Recognizes AmberFin

LONDON—Frost & Sullivan has recognized AmberFin with the 2013 Global Customer Value Enhancement Award.



The company’s iCR transcoding system supports an array of media formats whilst delivering the correctly formatted subtitle, caption and ancillary data, with a rich feature set that fits easily into any broadcast workflow. AmberFin’s quality control measures also execute detailed checks.



AmberFin specializes in high-quality encoding at the creation end of content workflows.



“The company successfully combines high video quality which sets the tone for all downstream operations and automated quality control which maximizes throughput efficiency with cost-conscious product strategy and future-proof software based designs,” said Frost & Sullivan Industry Manager Avni Rambhia.



The company’s Unified Quality Control approach improves the effectiveness and efficiency of decision-making during file creation and transformation. It maximizes throughput speed and minimizes human resource overhead requirements.



AmberFin has developed “lite” versions of its iCR product, designed to provide only AS11-DPP functionality or XDCAM functionality. Its software-based transcoders can also be upgraded and extended as specifications evolve and new technology is adopted.



Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies for demonstrating achievement and performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis and secondary research in order to identify best practices in the industry.



Each year, the Global Customer Value Enhancement Award is presented to the company that has demonstrated excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers with a focus on improving the return on the investment from services or products.



