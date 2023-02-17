Frontier Launches Fiber Innovation Labs
Facilities will serve as testing grounds for new ways to improve and deploy its fiber optic network
NORWALK, Conn.—Frontier has opened its Fiber Innovation Labs as part of an effort to Improve the customer experience and accelerate Frontier’s fiber-first strategy, the company said.
“The work we are doing in our Fiber Innovation Labs will change the way we serve our customers and will ultimately change the industry,” said Veronica Bloodworth, Frontier’s chief network officer. “We have the best team in the business – they live and breathe innovation. They have been awarded several patents and are in the process of bringing those new inventions to life to deliver the best ‘un-cable’ internet experience to our customers. Be prepared to be amazed.”
The company also noted that its teams at the labs will work to invent and test next-generation technology for fiber deployment and connectivity while also looking for more efficient ways to do installation and repairs.
As part of Frontier’s Fiber Innovation Labs, the company has launched its first-ever outside plant facility in Lewisville, Texas. The facility is designed as a miniature suburban neighborhood that mimics the real-life experiences of its techs serving customers every day. It features roads, sidewalks, a state-of-the-art central office, a small house and a reconstructed manhole system. It also simulates weather elements and temperature changes.
This will allow Frontier to test and learn new methods in real-world environments to install and maintain its fiber-optic network.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
