Frontier Launches 5 Gig Fiber Internet Service

NORWALK, Conn.—Frontier has announced that it has rolled out a 5 Gig internet offering across its entire network, making it the first major ISP to deliver a network-wide 5 Gig fiber internet service, as opposed to a service available in a few select markets, to any customer on its network.

“We set a standard with network-wide 2 Gig internet last year, and now we’ve done it again,” said John Harrobin, Frontier’s executive vice president of Consumer. “Our 5 Gig offer meets the growing demand for multi-gig speeds and delivers the ‘un-cable’ experience by making the fastest upload and download speeds available throughout our fiber network.”

The 5 Gig offer starts at $154.99 a month with autopay and includes uncapped data + Wi-Fi router + free installation + premium tech support, Frontier said.

Frontier said the 5 Gig fiber internet service enables customers to run multiple connected devices at their fastest possible speeds and provides customers with: