Frontier Launches 5 Gig Fiber Internet Service
Frontier is billing it as the U.S.’s only network-wide 5 Gig offering
NORWALK, Conn.—Frontier has announced that it has rolled out a 5 Gig internet offering across its entire network, making it the first major ISP to deliver a network-wide 5 Gig fiber internet service, as opposed to a service available in a few select markets, to any customer on its network.
“We set a standard with network-wide 2 Gig internet last year, and now we’ve done it again,” said John Harrobin, Frontier’s executive vice president of Consumer. “Our 5 Gig offer meets the growing demand for multi-gig speeds and delivers the ‘un-cable’ experience by making the fastest upload and download speeds available throughout our fiber network.”
The 5 Gig offer starts at $154.99 a month with autopay and includes uncapped data + Wi-Fi router + free installation + premium tech support, Frontier said.
Frontier said the 5 Gig fiber internet service enables customers to run multiple connected devices at their fastest possible speeds and provides customers with:
- Symmetrical download and upload speeds at up to 5 gigabits per second.
- 125x faster upload speed than cable.
- 1.6 seconds to download Adobe Photoshop on PC (1GB).
- <36 seconds to download a House of Dragons episode in 4K (22 GB).
- <2 minutes to download a 100-minute 8K movie (67 GB).
- 99.9% network reliability.
