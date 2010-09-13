Front Porch Pushes Video to Online Communities



At IBC2010, Front Porch Digital introduced the latest module for its DIVASolutions family, DIVApublish. A cloud-based service, DIVApublish automates frame-based metadata creation and includes integrated online video publishing.



The system uses facial recognition, scene detection, speech recognition, natural language processing, ad-break detection and closed-caption time alignment to read content and to develop appropriate metadata tags. Once tagged, the video can be distributed to a wide range of destinations, devices, and partners.



“We believe our customers have the world’s most precious content, whether viewed in terms of historical significance or revenue potential,” said Mike Knaisch, president and CEO of Front Porch Digital. “With DIVApublish, they can open up that content to take advantage of new revenue streams, all from the security of one proven, managed environment.”



DIVApublish is currently in a beta release stage and is slated to be in general release in early 2011.

