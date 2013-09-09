Front Porch Digital’s DIVArchive Now Restores Partial JPEG 2000 Files

LOUISVILLE, COLO. —Front Porch Digital has announced new features and functionality for its DIVArchive advanced CSM system.



The enhancements increase system stability, performance and supportability and make DIVArchive the first content storage management system to support partial file restore of JPEG 2000 video from tape.



DIVArchive now enables partial file restore for MXF-wrapped JPEG 2000 files and also features a database backup service that monitors specific disks for space and sends warnings or errors accordingly, enabling users to monitor disks more closely for improved supportability. SQL performance improvements also support up to 58 million components, making the system even more stable for customers working with large volumes of content.



The DIVArchive upgrade is available now.