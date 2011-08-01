Front Porch Digital Showing Migration, Publishing, and Management Tools at IBC Show



AMSTERDAM – Front Porch Digital will be showing off several new products at the IBC Show, which are designed to increase efficiencies of content providers and others. The first of these is DIVApublish mpx, which delivers media content in a streamlined and simple manner to multiple locations and devices. It integrates with adware, syndication, analysis, and content delivery partners, and facilitates decision making by content owners.



Also being shown for the first time is SAMMAsolo HD, a migration tool for high-definition content. This technology performs real-time, quality-controlled management of videotaped HD content into a managed and secure digital environment, supporting preservation of that content and making it more accessible by users.



Stand visitors should also inspect Front Porch’s DIVAdirector v4.2 media asset management system. It provides an easy to use and cost effective approach to media asset management, and allows operators to search for, locate, and retrieve stored media via their Web browsers.



Front Porch Digital will be at stand 7.C16.



