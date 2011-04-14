Front Porch Digital CTO discusses new AXF format

Front Porch Digital at the 2011 NAB Show announced the Archive Exchange Format (AXF), a generic encapsulation format for files of any type or size.

According to company Chief Technology Officer Brian Campanotti, Front Porch Digital is offering AXF to the industry as an open standard, which it hopes to see formalized by SMPTE.

In this video shot April 10 after the Front Porch Digital press conference at the 2011 NAB Show announcing AXF, Campanotti explains AXF and the effort the company is making to see it standardized.

Editor’s note: Those who wish to learn more about AXF should visit www.openaxf.org.