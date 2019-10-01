Frndly TV Streaming Service Launches for Families

DENVER—Frndly TV, a newly launched live TV and on-demand streaming service, wants to be the go-to offering for family-friendly viewing. Now available for $5.99 per month, Frndly TV features 12 networks specifically picked to offer what it calls “positive, uplifting family friendly” programming.

The lineup of channels at launch for Frndly TV includes Hallmark Channel, Game Show Network, The Weather Channel, Outdoor Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, Hallmark Drama, PixL, Light TV, BabyFirst TV, QVC, Sportsman Channel and World Fishing Network. The streaming service hopes to expand to 20 channels in the next year.

Among the features of the streaming service are a linear grid TV guide, unlimited cloud DVR in select packages, more than 1,000 on-demand titles, 72-hour “Look Back” capability to catch up on recent episodes and the ability to start a program live from the beginning.

Frndly is now available on Roku, Amazon and Chromecast devices, as well as for mobile with iOS and Android devices. It is expected to become available on Apple TV by the end of the year.

The standard $5.99 subscription service offers the main Frndly TV features and channels in SD available on one device at a time. For $7.99, content is available in HD, can be used on two devices simultaneously and has the unlimited cloud DVR with 30 days of storage. At $9.99 per month, Frndly TV can be used on four devices and has cloud storage of up to 90 days. There is also an annual plan where customers pay for 10 months and get two months free.

More information, and the option to start a seven-day free trial, is available at www.frndlytv.com.