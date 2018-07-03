French Broadcaster Offers UHD Sports With Harmonic Solution

SAN JOSE, CA.—French TV channel TF1 has begun relying upon a Harmonic Ultra-HD contribution and distribution solution to broadcast live sports, including soccer and premier motor racing, the company announced today.

The broadcaster is using the Harmonic ViBE CP9000 HD/UHD contribution solution to deliver live UHD coverage of premium sports directly to French service providers. The platform is deployed at the front end of the TF1 broadcast chain to create pristine compressed video and save bandwidth.

"We are gearing up to deliver one of the first live UHD transmissions via IPTV, a feat that can only be accomplished by partnering with a trusted technology provider," said Hervé Pavard, CTO at TF1. TF1 plans to take advantage of the solution’s support for high dynamic range (HDR) in the near future, he added.