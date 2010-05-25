Frank Giannuzzi joins Integrated Microwave Technologies

Frank Giannuzzi has joined Integrated Microwave Technologies as vice president of North American broadcast sales.



Giannuzzi joins Integrated Microwave Technologies following a successful career serving in numerous sales and marketing positions at Panasonic Broadcast and Television Systems Company.

In his new role, Giannuzzi will be responsible for defining sales strategies within North America while ensuring that budget goals for sales volumes and profitability are reached and that the company's market share is increased.