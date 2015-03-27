France’s M6 Embraces Avid Everywhere

BURLINGTON, MASS. – Avid Everywhere has been embraced by French national TV network M6, implementing Avid Interplay │MAM to for managing content and media assets.

Avid Interplay │MAM is a media asset management that provides a centralized workflow for enhanced collaboration by allowing M6’s 50 users to easily access, store and share media. Interplay also allows for sharing between separate departments with licensed media ingested into the MAM system to be immediately available to all.