France's BFM TV improves newsroom efficiency with Dalet Enterprise Edition

French TV news station BFM TV has deployed the latest version of Dalet Enterprise Edition for end-to-end news production and to improve efficiencies at the 24/7 news channel.

The upgrade at the station’s broadcast center in Paris gives BFM TV a streamlined workflow and fully integrated digital infrastructure that includes centralized ingest, a complete TV newsroom computer system with desktop editing and story-centric production, broadcast playout and automated multiplatform distribution.

BFM TV has used Dalet technology for news production and playout since 2005, and the latest upgrade drives BFM TV's new 16:9 video workflow. It also adds new capabilities like enhanced video effects and CG on the timeline for desktop production of broadcast graphics.

This latest version enhances story-centric content organization, which brings greater efficiency to the operation. More than 110 BFM TV journalists use Dalet on their desktops to prepare scripts, preview and edit video, add voice-overs and graphical elements, and queue news packages directly to rundowns for approval and playout.

"The centralized ingest and new feature enhancements give us a competitive edge,” said Philippe Espinet, director of technical service at NextRadio TV Group, which owns BFM TV. “The story-centric organization connects all the multimedia aspects of any story, giving us real depth and dimension and making it much easier to leverage our content to new platforms,” he added. BFM TV gets a boost in multimedia production as a result of Dalet integration with V4x software to deliver graphical elements associated with newsroom content automatically to social networking sites.