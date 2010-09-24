Framework for interoperable media services gets boost at IBC

The European Broadcasting Union and the Advanced Media Workflow Association set the stage at IBC for work on FIMS, a Framework for Interoperable Media Services.

AmberFin, the BBC, Cinegy, IBM and Sony have requested the universal framework, and a roadmap to adoption was proposed.

Phase one will consist of a common service definition format, after the high-level architecture and framework described in the request for technology is first refined. This framework will cover all system and management requirements (service management, awareness and communication, content and time awareness, security and framework extension).

The framework will be built upon IBM (SOA-based Media Services Framework) and Sony (Media SOA Framework) proposals with the experience of service developers and users from AmberFin, BBC and Cinegy. The project will also address container issues seeking maximum compatibility with AAF and MXF.

Phase two will investigate the possibility of defining common services using the framework developed in phase one. All respondents have already suggested key services.

The work will continue in public via the FIMS wiki and open meetings that will allow third parties to actively contribute to the work.

Direct participation will be subject to the signature of a participation agreement to safeguard the favorable licensing conditions under which FIMS operates. FIMS is co-chaired by Giorgio Dimino, RAI and John Footen, Chime Media.