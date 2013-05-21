Frame rate converter helps PacTV simplify operations

Global transmission and live broadcast production service provider Pacific Television Center (PacTV) is relying on the FOR-A UFM-30FRC HD/SD frame rate converter to minimize the need for additional processing gear.

PacTV owns three UFM-30FRC units and has been using its up/down/crossconverting capabilities for wide-ranging format conversions to transmit feeds around the world.

As PacTV constantly works with incoming feeds via satellite and its proprietary global fiber network, the UFM-30FRC’s built-in frame synchronizer is an important tool. The frame sync clears up any drops in incoming signals that have the potential to cause issues in signal conversion and distribution.

Both the frame sync and any format in/out functions of the UFM-30FRC reduce the amount of processing gear required and simplifies PacTV’s conversions of various standards. Another feature of the UFM-30FRC that makes production simpler for PacTV operators is the Web graphical user interface (GUI), which affords them quick, easy setup and control from any of its three facilities.

PacTV has used FOR-A’s UFM-30FRC for numerous international sports broadcasts, including boxing, tennis, golf, wrestling, racecar driving and martial arts events, as well as live news production. The UFM-30FRC is part of FOR-A’s UFM Modular product series and can be installed into a FOR-A UFM universal frame.