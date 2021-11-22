Foxtel Taps CommScope for New Streaming iQ5 Device

HICKORY, N.C.—Australia’s subscription TV provider Foxtel has selected CommScope to provide its subscribers with the new iQ5 streaming set top box solution.

The iQ5 set top box that boasts a simple plug and play set-up, allowing customers to be streaming over 50,000 hours of content within minutes, with no cable or satellite installation required, the companies said. It can be deployed in a subscriber’s home using Wi-Fi, satellite, or a fully integrated hybrid experience for viewing 4K Ultra High Definition content with a new ultra-fast chip.

The iQ5 also features a stacked design with a detachable 1TB hard drive so subscribers can record their favorite shows and offers software enhancements that provide greater personalization and easier navigation, as well as more streaming apps than ever before.

By partnering with CommScope’s Professional Services organization, Foxtel was provided with a fully managed service to design, develop, and deploy their flagship set top box software for iQ5.

“CommScope worked closely together with Foxtel to bring the iQ5 to fruition,” said Phil Cardy, vice president, international PLM, home networks at CommScope. “The success of the iQ5 launch is a testament to the ability of both CommScope and Foxtel leveraging each other’s expertise. Even during these difficult times, CommScope and Foxtel were able to leverage a global team, including a local presence in Australia, to create a highly effective development project.”

“CommScope has been a valued and long-time strategic partner and has been instrumental in delivering truly innovative set-top platforms for our subscribers,” added Nick Dandy, group director of product innovation at Foxtel. “At Foxtel, we’re always looking for ways to disrupt through technological advancements and the launch of the iQ5 marks a huge milestone for the future of streaming at Foxtel. We are thrilled with the level of innovation CommScope’s Professional Services team has brought to this award-winning product.”

The iQ5 also has remote management protocols for reducing Foxtel’s costs and can be managed with CommScope’s ECO Service Management solutions. This provides Foxtel the visibility into their subscribers’ home network, and the ability to automate and improve their subscriber’s devices and experiences, CommScope said.

“The long-term relationship we have with Foxtel is a prime example of how important collaboration is when launching new and innovative set top solution,” Cardy added. “It also demonstrates the technical leadership CommScope has in the video software space.”

CommScope and Foxtel’s home networking partnership began in 2004 and expanded with the launch of the iQ2 set top in 2008. Then, with the launch of the iQ3 set top in 2015, it marked the first time CommScope introduced the Elements platform software giving Foxtel subscribers improved personalization, easier navigation and recommendations based on their viewing preferences and history. The Elements platform continued to play an important role in the set top’s evolution with the launch of iQ4 in 2018 and the iQ5 today.

The iQ5 device is currently available to new and existing Foxtel subscribers.