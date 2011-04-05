FOXTEL deploys high-speed file transfer for content contribution

Australian cable, satellite and IPTV service provider FOXTEL is transitioning contribution of SD and HD content to a high-speed, file-based IT approach based on a suite of file delivery and workflow management software from Aspera.

The software suite, which includes Aspera Enterprise Server, Aspera Point-to-Point, Aspera Console and Aspera Orchestrator, is intended to duplicate for FOXTEL in a file-based, IT approach the predictability the organization has always had with its tape-based workflow, said Michelle Munson, president and CEO of Aspera.

FOXTEL delivers content from 200 channels to more than 1.6 million homes. The Aspera software suite will give FOXTEL predictable, high-speed 1Gb end-to-end content delivery from domestic and worldwide sources with the ability to accommodate higher-speed performance in the future, she said.

“Standardizing on Aspera is a smart move given the advanced reporting capabilities that are mandatory for our business and the need to quickly exchange data with other media and production companies,” said Adam Scott, director of broadcast operations at FOXTEL. “Virtually every major media and entertainment studio and broadcaster in the world uses Aspera, so it makes sending and receiving content routine.”

According to Munson, Aspera and FOXTEL began working together on the project in September 2010 when the media company laid out its goal of being able to receive file-based content, HD files and promotional materials from multiple providers worldwide. Having the ability to predict transfer times and prioritize file transfers from various FOXTEL sources based on the urgency with which the material was needed were among the most important requirements of the project, she added.

“In essence, what they have purchased from us and are deploying is a high-speed file-transfer system built with our software that allows them to receive files with predictability, speed and prioritization from various providers, and then to automate the movement of that file content into the rest of their workflow, which includes checking of the integrity of the content from a virus standpoint and then moving it in for quality assurance and ultimately archive it as well,” Munson said.

FOXTEL is in the process of deploying the software suite.