Fox Weather Streaming Service to Premiere in 2021

NEW YORK—Fox is bringing weather to streaming, as Fox News Media has announced its plan to launch Fox Weather, an ad-supported streaming service, in Q3 2021.

Fox Weather will debut with the Fox Weather App, accompanied by an integrated website and streaming service featuring local, regional and national updates, as well as live programming. The service will be a collaboration between Fox News Channel and Fox Television Stations, relying on a team of more than 75 meteorologists across 17 stations and FNC’s newsgathering units.

The Fox Weather Meteorological Center, located in New York City, will integrate the FTS radar network, display technology and weather and forecasting experts for major weather events, as well as local updates.

Sharri Berg, the chief operating officer of News & Operations at FTS, will serve as the president of Fox Weather. She will report to Suzanne Scott, CEO of Fox News Media.

Berg has experience leading new news programs for Fox, launching the Fox Flight Operations national aerial newsgathering program in 2016 and the Fox News Multimedia Reporter Training Program.

“Weather is a vital component to news and combining our trusted reporters and expert meteorologists from Fox News and FTS nationwide, the Fox Weather products will be built to serve our audiences in a customized fashion,” said Berg.