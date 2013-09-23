Fox Turkey Upgrades Production and Playout System for HD Delivery With Grass Valley

HILLSBORO, ORE. — Fox Turkey is upgrading its existing Grass Valley production and playout system to include a new selection of flexible, upgradable Grass technologies that will enable edit-in-place capabilities, enhance the delivery of HD content and improve production workflows.



The upgrade will include GV Stratus nonlinear media production tools that will control playout to the daily production studio, two K2 Summit 3G standalone playout servers to offer greater internal storage and enhance the delivery of material to the production studio for daily news output, a new RMI-Ingest station for the ingest of P2 based material and an expansion of the production network.



This upgrade will also include enhancing Fox Turkey’s pre-existing K2 SAN system in order to double its capacity and bandwidth capabilities. Two K2 Summit 3G Media Clients will connect to the K2 SAN system to support eight more bidirectional SDI-I/O channels for the ingest of HD and SD material. Furthermore, Fox Turkey will add two extra Edius editing workstations (connected to the K2 SAN as SAN clients), which will integrate with other Grass Valley hardware and software to provide comprehensive interoperability with the K2 Summit server and storage platform and GV Stratus tools.