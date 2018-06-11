Fox Sports Taps New Production Tech For U.S. Open Coverage

LOS ANGELES — Fox Sports will hit the links with video production sizzle as it begins coverage of the 118th U.S. Open Golf Championship at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, N.Y., June 14 at 9:30 a.m. on FS1.

Among the production tech will be Fox FlightTrack for fairway shots, Green Reader, DirecTV Featured Group in 4K and a trial of a 5G network for wireless contribution.

“We are confident the technology complement we are taking to Shinnecock Hills will create an amazing experience for our viewers,” says Zac Fields, Fox Sports SVP Graphic Tech & Innovation.

[Read: Fox Sports To Test 5G Wireless 4K Camera Links At U.S. Open]

As it’s done throughout 2018, Fox Sports will deliver ball tracing on all 18 holes. Each tee box at Shinnecock Hills will be equipped with Trackman radar technology. Eight holes are set up to deliver a standard ball trace over live video with club and ball data. The remaining 10 will provide Fox FlightTrack, a live trace over a graphic representation of the hole.

Feature Tees will make their debut during the coverage. This new offering moves between tee boxes while focusing on data and statistics related to a player’s shot. Information includes real-time data for each tee shot, leaderboards and individual advanced metrics, Fox Sports said.

Three RF cameras will be equipped with Toptracer technology to provide trace on approach shots, and FlightTrack will be used on fairway shots on the No. 5 and No. 16 holes. When the ball is on the green, Green Reader will be used to predict the path of a putt.

Fox Sports, working with Fox Innovation Lab, Ericsson, Intel and AT&T, will use an ad hoc 5G networks for wireless 4K camera shots.

In cooperation with DirecTV, Fox Sports also will produce a featured group of 4K HDR shots from three 4K HDR wireless cameras and 19 4K HDR wired cameras throughout the course.

More information is available the Fox Sports website.

