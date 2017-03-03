Fox Sports Brings VR to March Madness

CHARLOTTE, N.C.—Fans can feel like they are courtside when March Madness gets underway at the Big East men’s basketball tournament, as Fox Sports has teamed with VR broadcasting company LiveLike for coverage. Starting with the quarterfinal games on March 9, Fox Sports will provide VR footage through its Fox Sports VR app.

The four-camera VR set-up includes user-selected views with two basket and two foul line cameras, as well as 360-degree tournament content. There will also be a live “director’s cut,” which will automatically move the viewer’s vantage point around the court depending on the action. Hosted through the Fox Sports app Virtual Suite, viewers can also access postgame highlight packages.

Users can access the VR content for the tournament through the Gear VR or cardboard headset, or without special glasses on iOS and Android devices.

The 2017 Big East men’s basketball tournament will take place at Madison Square Garden in New York from March 8-11.