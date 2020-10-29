Fox News International Launches in 12 New Countries

NEW YORK—The streaming platform for Fox News Media, Fox News International, is now available in 27 countries across the globe, adding 12 new countries as of Oct. 29.

Costa Rica, Ireland, Norway, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Slovakia and Iceland now have access to the Fox News International platform, which streams Fox News Channel and Fox Business Network live linear feeds, as well as 20 on-demand programs.

Fox News International first launched in Mexico in August, and then subsequently rolled out in the U.K., Spain, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Greece, Hungary, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Romania and Sweden.

In addition to the new countries, Fox News Media also announced that its streaming channel is now distributed through Amazon Fire TV in these countries. Fox News International is also available via iOS, Android, Apple TV and Android TV.