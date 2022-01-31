Fox News International Expands Distribution On Roku
By George Winslow published
The Roku launch has expanded the international streaming service’s reach in Chile, Costa Rica, Germany, Ireland, Mexico, Panama and United Kingdom
NEW YORK—The international streaming news service Fox News International has expanded its international reach with the launch on Roku for Roku users in Chile, Costa Rica, Germany, Ireland, Mexico, Panama and the United Kingdom.
The January 31 launch means that the service, which features live streams of Fox News Channel (FNC) and Fox Business Network (FBN) along with a catalog of 20 on-demand programs, is available in 37 countries worldwide.
The service, which is priced at $6.99 a month, also reported that the fourth quarter of 2021 was the highest-performing quarter in the history of the platform’s live stream, seeing double-digit growth across all engagement metrics compared to the prior quarter.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
