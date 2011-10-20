Fox L.A. Lot Prepares for Protests

LOS ANGELES: Employees at Fox’s Los Angeles studio lot have been warned to be prepared for protesters today (Friday). The parent company will be holding its annual stockholder meeting on the lot at 10 a.m. Pacific Time. The human resources department sent around the following memo, obtained by Television Broadcast:



“It is our understanding that a number of individuals are planning to engage in protests outside the Motor gate on Pico between 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 pm.



“Based on our conversations with the Los Angeles Police Department, the protests may impact employee and visitor entrance through the main gate and possibly Pico West Gate. We are working closely with the LAPD, who will be on hand to monitor the situation, but disruption to traffic conditions in the area should be anticipated.



“Our goal is to minimize disruption and we do not anticipate these protests will impact operations inside the lot. This serves as a reminder to please be respectful and polite in the event you are approached by any of these protesters.”



Employees are further urged to contact security if they believe someone is trespassing on the lot.



News Corp. chief Rupert Murdoch was heckled a few days ago by Occupy Wall Street protesters in San Francisco. Murdoch was delivering a speech at an education forum last Friday when activists repeatedly interrupted him. The protesters were lodging their objections to News Corp.’s efforts to software to K-12 schools, rather than the company’s recent phone-hacking scandal.



There was no estimate available for how many people are expected at the Fox lot protest tomorrow.

~ Deborah D. McAdams