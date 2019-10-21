Fox, Charter Reach Distribution Agreement

NEW YORK & LOS ANGELES—Fox and Charter Communications have announced they’ve reached a long-term distribution agreement that will keep Fox’s entertainment, news and sports programs on Charter-owned stations. As part of the agreement, the two sides will also cooperate on policy to protect content against piracy.

Covered in the renewal are the distribution of Fox TV stations, Fox News Channel, Fox Business Network, FS1, FS2, Big Ten Network and Fox Deportes, as well as video on-demand and TV Everywhere for those networks.

“This agreement allows continued access to all of the Fox programming for our customers and Fox viewers, but it will also amplify our mutual efforts to address piracy and abusive password sharing issues,” said Tom Montemagno, executive vice president of programming acquisition with Charter. “We appreciate Fox’s desire to further collaborate as the video landscape continues to evolve.”

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.