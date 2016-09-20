Four Village Studio Upgrades With Hitachi Z-HD5000 Cams

WOODBURY, N.Y.—When Four Village Studio (4VS), a government access television studio based in Floral Park, N.Y., began its upgrade to HD production capabilities, it made the decision to acquire four Z-HD5000 HDTV cameras from Hitachi. While currently still limited to standard-definition delivery for television, 4VS is utilizing its new Hitachi cameras for HD streams onto its website.

“Upgrading our production operations and infrastructure will allow us to offer HD streams on our website in the short term, and be HD-ready when our television carriage allows it,” said James Green, operations manager at 4VS. “The flexibility, performance and exceptional value of the Z-HD5000 cameras make them ideal for our transition.”

4VS produces government, educational and culturally-themed shows for Floral Park and other surrounding villages. With about half of the staff being made up of 15- to 25-year-olds, according to Green, the Z-HD5000s add an extra advantage by allowing them to train with professional grade equipment.