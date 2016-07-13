Four Raycom Stations Add Bitcentral CORE:News

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIF.—Bitcentral is heading across the plains, announcing a four station rollout of its CORE:News production suite for four Raycom Media stations. Located in both Texas and Oklahoma, KFDA, KXXV, KWES and KSWO all now feature the CORE:News platform.

KSWO was one of four Raycom stations to add CORE:News

The modular news production platform combines content discovery, capture, editing, playout, publishing, collaboration, asset management and archiving into a single workflow with systems like Bitcentral Create, Bitcentral Oasis, Bitcentral Remote Contribution and Bitcentral Precis Attach. The CORE suite features ENPS integration with all four of the stations, according to Raycom Media’s David Evans.

Bitcentral is a provider of new production, distribution and aggregation technology.