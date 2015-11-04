Forscene Issued at Leftfield Entertainment

Forscene



LONDON—After a test run on the series ‘Football Town,’ Leftfield Entertainment decided to deploy Forbidden’s Forscene video editing software throughout all of its production companies. Leftfield Entertainment production companies help produce shows like ‘Pawn Stars,’ ‘Counting Cars’ and ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey.’

Forscene is a cloud-based editing software that can power workflows from creation to delivery. During the production of ‘Football Town,’ Forscene provided remote access to media, which allowed producers in the field to collaborate with the post-production team at base.

Leftfield Entertainment owns five production companies, Leftfield Pictures, Sirens Media, Loud TV, Outpost Entertainment and Riot Creative.