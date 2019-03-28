Formation of Media Innovation Cloud Alliance Announced

BOSTON & MUNICH—A coalition of media technology companies have come together to form the new Media Innovation Cloud Alliance. The mission set forth by the Alliance is to enable media companies to utilize independent, next-generation cloud services as an alternative to what it calls “first-generation” cloud providers, like Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform. It’s services are designed to span the media lifecycle from ingest to archiving.

The founding member companies of the Media Innovation Cloud Alliance include: Acembly, Archiware, Cinnafilm, Cloudfirst.io, FileCatalyst, Integrated Media Technologies Inc., Levels Beyond, Masstech, Marquis, Packet, Primestream, Sohonet, Versity, Wasabi and XenData.

Among its specific services, the Alliance says that it provides improved cost/performance compared to traditional cloud services or on-premises systems; flexibility of using “best-of-breed” cloud services without financial penalty; infinite storage with the performance to serve needs from production to archiving; and reduced or eliminated data transfer fees for mutual customers of Alliance members.

“Customer interest in securing media in the cloud has been rising exponentially over the last few years, and does not show signs of slowing down,” said Josef Doods, Archiware CEO. “Working with the Media Innovation Cloud Alliance is giving us the opportunity to deliver the full package: Their data, safe in the cloud, and available when they need it. And, most importantly, with an affordable, clear pricing structure.”

