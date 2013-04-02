For-A's 4K Variable Frame-Rate Camera to Make its NAB Debut

CYPRESS, CALIF. -- For-A will showcase its FT-One 4K super slow-motion camera at the upcoming NAB Convention. This marks the NAB debut of the FT-One, which was first introduced last spring at Cine Gear Expo. For-A will exhibit in booth No. C5116 at the show in Las Vegas next week.



The FT-One can record up to 900 frames per second using For-A’s high-sensitivity CMOS color sensor, the self-contained unit records and plays back full 4K (4,096 x 2,160 pixels). One output channel can provide QFHD (four 1080p 3G-SDI) outputs, while the other output channel provides down-converted HD-SDI for live viewing and play back. The FT-one, used by CBS in Super Bowl XLVII, captures images as uncompressed raw data on the system’s internal memory, which has a recording capacity of 9.4 seconds. This data is then stored on one of two hot-swappable SSD cartridges, each of which is capable of storing 84 seconds of full 4K resolution images at 900 fps.

